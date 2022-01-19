Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $37.50

Shares of Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$37.50 and traded as high as C$37.71. Shaw Communications shares last traded at C$37.60, with a volume of 948,257 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$39.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.21, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.79. The firm has a market cap of C$18.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0988 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.08%.

About Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

