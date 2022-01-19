Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Short Interest Update

Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 285,800 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the December 15th total of 386,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.1 days.

SAWLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Shawcor from C$8.75 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shawcor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Get Shawcor alerts:

OTCMKTS SAWLF opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. Shawcor has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $6.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average is $4.07.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.