Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $23.65

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.65 and last traded at $23.69, with a volume of 161068 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.39.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on SHEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average is $32.53.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,510,000 after buying an additional 9,035 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 32,417 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 165.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,882 shares in the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHEN)
Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.
Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?
Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.