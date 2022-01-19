Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $23.65

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.65 and last traded at $23.69, with a volume of 161068 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.39.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SHEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average is $32.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 434.98% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $62.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,510,000 after buying an additional 9,035 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 32,417 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 165.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,882 shares in the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

