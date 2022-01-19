Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Hits Market Cap of $591,136.56

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Shield Protocol has a market cap of $591,136.56 and $24,276.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be bought for $2.42 or 0.00005779 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00057963 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00064667 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,115.57 or 0.07447225 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,884.83 or 1.00118490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00066870 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007593 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

