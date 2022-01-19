Short Interest in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Decreases By 24.3%

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the December 15th total of 3,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 20.66 and a quick ratio of 20.66. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.97. The company has a market cap of $202.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.53.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 9,903,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,471,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,332,000 after acquiring an additional 847,458 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 211.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,133,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,498,000 after acquiring an additional 710,115 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,696,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,551,000 after acquiring an additional 643,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

