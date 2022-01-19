Short Interest in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Decreases By 24.3%

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the December 15th total of 3,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.
NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 20.66 and a quick ratio of 20.66. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.97. The company has a market cap of $202.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.53.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 9,903,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,471,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,332,000 after acquiring an additional 847,458 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 211.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,133,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,498,000 after acquiring an additional 710,115 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,696,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,551,000 after acquiring an additional 643,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.
About Aldeyra Therapeutics
Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.
