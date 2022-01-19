Short Interest in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Rises By 26.0%

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 957,900 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the December 15th total of 760,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 301,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in AptarGroup by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in AptarGroup by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management grew its stake in AptarGroup by 13.9% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $120.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.68. AptarGroup has a 52-week low of $112.37 and a 52-week high of $158.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.79.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $825.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.