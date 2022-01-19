Short Interest in Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Expands By 26.2%

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 789,600 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the December 15th total of 625,600 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGR. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avinger in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avinger by 797.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 302,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 268,778 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Avinger by 52,153.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,563 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 256,072 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Avinger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avinger by 122.0% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Aegis cut their target price on Avinger from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

AVGR opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.59. Avinger has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.76.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 million. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 109.27% and a negative net margin of 162.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avinger will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

