Short Interest in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Declines By 25.5%

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the December 15th total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 3.3% during the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,739,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,048,000 after purchasing an additional 55,057 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 17.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 765,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after buying an additional 111,769 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 8.2% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 657,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after buying an additional 49,597 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 6.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 502,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after buying an additional 29,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 9.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 222,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 19,953 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE FRA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.86. 242,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,151. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average is $13.44. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $14.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

