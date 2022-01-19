Short Interest in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Increases By 27.1%

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the December 15th total of 2,360,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $4,682,831.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 23.16%.
About DENTSPLY SIRONA
Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.
