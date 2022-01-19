Short Interest in Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Expands By 22.1%

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the December 15th total of 901,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 976,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

EGLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. decreased their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.81.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLX opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Enthusiast Gaming has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $8.88. The firm has a market cap of $313.05 million and a P/E ratio of -7.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.27.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Enthusiast Gaming had a negative net margin of 30.00% and a negative return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $34.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enthusiast Gaming will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter worth approximately $1,637,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the third quarter worth approximately $806,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,970,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.07% of the company’s stock.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

