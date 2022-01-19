Short Interest in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Expands By 25.6%

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600,000 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the December 15th total of 4,460,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $882,388.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 39,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $3,491,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,641 shares of company stock worth $14,729,008. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Equity Residential by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Equity Residential by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Equity Residential by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Equity Residential by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Equity Residential by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQR shares. Scotiabank raised Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

Equity Residential stock opened at $90.25 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $59.88 and a fifty-two week high of $93.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.95.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The business had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 85.46%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

