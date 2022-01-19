Short Interest in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Expands By 25.1%

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 674,800 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the December 15th total of 539,600 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 330,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on FDS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $436.40.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $428.71 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $495.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $463.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $410.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.12%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.91, for a total transaction of $1,107,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total value of $331,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,735 shares of company stock worth $2,625,236 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 140.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,263,000 after buying an additional 166,011 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 12.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,108,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,545,000 after buying an additional 125,808 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 103.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 231,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,952,000 after buying an additional 117,466 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $25,723,982,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,441,000 after buying an additional 97,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

