Short Interest in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW) Increases By 25.0%

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

FOXW opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.94. FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $10.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOXW. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,966,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 265,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,478,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

