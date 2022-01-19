Short Interest in Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Drops By 23.5%

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,700 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the December 15th total of 150,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FUSN shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

FUSN traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $7.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,781. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average of $7.16. The company has a market capitalization of $329.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.07. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $13.30.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUSN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

