Short Interest in Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII) Increases By 23.4%

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 482,600 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the December 15th total of 391,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 603,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of Global Tech Industries Group stock opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.39. Global Tech Industries Group has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $4.55.

About Global Tech Industries Group

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc engages in the acquisition of companies. Its subsidiaries and affiliates operate in the following sectors: intellectual properties, proprietary systems, trade secrets in the bioscience, green-tech and global health technologies, and other new and emerging businesses.

