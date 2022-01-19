Short Interest in Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Declines By 25.4%

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the December 15th total of 94,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ GWRS traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $15.36. 28,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,414. Global Water Resources has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $347.89 million, a PE ratio of 109.72, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.58.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This is an increase from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 207.16%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GWRS shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Global Water Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 10,000 shares of Global Water Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.19 per share, for a total transaction of $161,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 10,875 shares of company stock worth $178,043 over the last quarter. Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Global Water Resources by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Global Water Resources by 333.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Global Water Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Global Water Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global Water Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. 33.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

