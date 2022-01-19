Short Interest in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) Drops By 25.0%

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 398,700 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 531,400 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 134,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

NASDAQ HAAC remained flat at $$9.78 during midday trading on Wednesday. 211,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,829. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79. Health Assurance Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $15.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Health Assurance Acquisition by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,494,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,959,000 after purchasing an additional 215,430 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $626,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $789,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Health Assurance Acquisition by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

