Short Interest in Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Expands By 49.8%

Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 388,200 shares, an increase of 49.8% from the December 15th total of 259,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 88.2 days.

HMCBF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Home Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Home Capital Group from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Home Capital Group from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

HMCBF opened at $31.91 on Wednesday. Home Capital Group has a 52 week low of $23.32 and a 52 week high of $36.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.52.

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

