Short Interest in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Rises By 26.3%

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,690,000 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the December 15th total of 6,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE HSBC opened at $35.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.20 and its 200 day moving average is $28.66. HSBC has a twelve month low of $24.31 and a twelve month high of $35.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 5.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in HSBC by 482.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in HSBC by 72.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in HSBC by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HSBC shares. Bank of America raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Investec lowered HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

