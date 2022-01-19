Short Interest in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Drops By 23.7%

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the December 15th total of 3,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.42. 102,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,284,583. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.67. InMode has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $99.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.13.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $94.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.38 million. InMode had a return on equity of 46.95% and a net margin of 46.06%. InMode’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. raised their price objective on InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.79.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of InMode by 216.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,249 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $94,892,000 after buying an additional 685,466 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of InMode by 53.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,681 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $168,009,000 after buying an additional 365,400 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of InMode by 188.2% in the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 414,170 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $33,020,000 after buying an additional 270,451 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of InMode by 803.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 230,788 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $36,799,000 after buying an additional 205,234 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of InMode by 402.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 252,153 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $40,206,000 after buying an additional 201,944 shares during the period.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

