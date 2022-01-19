Short Interest in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Decreases By 24.9%

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 998,900 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the December 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 209,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

IIPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.43.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $101,408.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $27,842.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,158 shares of company stock valued at $176,768 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IIPR traded down $6.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.37. 255,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98 and a beta of 1.45. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $160.91 and a 52 week high of $288.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 80.69 and a quick ratio of 80.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.98.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%. The business had revenue of $53.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.57%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

