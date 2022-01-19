Short Interest in INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) Decreases By 26.1%

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,900 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the December 15th total of 119,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

INVO stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.42. 43,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,325. The firm has a market cap of $40.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of -0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.68. INVO Bioscience has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $12.30.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). INVO Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 228.66% and a negative net margin of 787.94%. The company had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that INVO Bioscience will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in INVO Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in INVO Bioscience by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,159,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 208,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INVO shares. Maxim Group started coverage on INVO Bioscience in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded INVO Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

INVO BioScience, Inc focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

