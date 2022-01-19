Short Interest in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IVAN) Increases By 21.7%

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IVAN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 928,900 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the December 15th total of 763,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 964,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVAN. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition by 11.8% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVAN opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

