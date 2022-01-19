Short Interest in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) Increases By 25.0%

Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Kairos Acquisition stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. Kairos Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kairos Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kairos Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kairos Acquisition by 446.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 13,754 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in Kairos Acquisition by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kairos Acquisition by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares during the last quarter. 57.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

