Short Interest in Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Increases By 25.4%

Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,800 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the December 15th total of 118,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lawson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of Lawson stock opened at $45.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.06 and a 200-day moving average of $46.15. Lawson has a 1-year low of $45.17 and a 1-year high of $45.27.

Lawson, Inc operates and franchises convenience stores under the Lawson, Lawson Store 100, and Natural Lawson names in the People's Republic of China, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, and the United States. It operates through Domestic Convenience Store Business, Seijo Ishii Business, Entertainment-Related Business, Financial Services Business, and Other Business segments.

