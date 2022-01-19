Short Interest in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Declines By 25.2%

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 593,100 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the December 15th total of 793,400 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 335,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in M/I Homes by 5.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,632,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,448,000 after purchasing an additional 141,233 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in M/I Homes by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,935,977 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,584,000 after purchasing an additional 33,157 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in M/I Homes by 11.6% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,476,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,316,000 after purchasing an additional 153,091 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in M/I Homes by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,831,000 after purchasing an additional 47,889 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in M/I Homes by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,755,000 after purchasing an additional 22,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:MHO traded down $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.54. 724,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,458. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.35. M/I Homes has a 52-week low of $46.23 and a 52-week high of $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 5.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.00.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.44). M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of $904.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that M/I Homes will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

