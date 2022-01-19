Short Interest in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Drops By 25.0%

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,430,000 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 15,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

MQ stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.54. 3,840,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,488,830. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.69. Marqeta has a 1-year low of $12.38 and a 1-year high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $131.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.31 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Marqeta will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marqeta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Marqeta from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Marqeta from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

In other Marqeta news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $1,437,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $69,804,743.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at $593,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marqeta by 54.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,522,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,685,000 after purchasing an additional 539,579 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Marqeta by 34.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marqeta by 0.6% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. 23.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

