Short Interest in Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) Drops By 23.9%

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the December 15th total of 6,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ MKD traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 59,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,297,694. Molecular Data has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Molecular Data stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,486,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 1.08% of Molecular Data at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molecular Data Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and software-as-a-service suites for participants in the traditional chemical industry.

