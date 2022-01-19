Short Interest in Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Expands By 22.1%

Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,500 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the December 15th total of 98,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,205.0 days.

Shares of NEMTF stock opened at $119.29 on Wednesday. Nemetschek has a 1-year low of $61.95 and a 1-year high of $127.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.50 and a 200-day moving average of $104.72.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays cut Nemetschek from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

