Short Interest in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Decreases By 25.3%

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,630,000 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the December 15th total of 6,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 66,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,190 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 41,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in New Gold by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 17,926 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in New Gold by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,142,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 17,998 shares during the period. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NGD. TD Securities upped their price objective on New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on New Gold in a research note on Friday, December 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. upped their price objective on New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Shares of NGD stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,316,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,361,150. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.99. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.38.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

