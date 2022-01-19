Short Interest in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Grows By 49.0%

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, an increase of 49.0% from the December 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 802,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

In other news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $474,180. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 110.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 12.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 76.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 66,188 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 108.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 92,900 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

OPCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. Option Care Health has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.24 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.31.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Option Care Health had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $891.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Option Care Health will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

