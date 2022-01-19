Short Interest in Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:RKTA) Decreases By 23.6%

Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:RKTA) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the December 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of RKTA remained flat at $$9.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,563. Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.77.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKTA. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities in the second quarter valued at $2,844,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities in the second quarter valued at $1,453,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities by 64.5% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 247,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 96,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities in the third quarter valued at $149,000. 48.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

