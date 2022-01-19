Short Interest in Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) Declines By 22.9%

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,694,700 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the December 15th total of 2,198,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16,947.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SFRGF opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.82. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $25.59.

Salvatore Ferragamo Company Profile

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

