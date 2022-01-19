Short Interest in Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) Declines By 22.9%

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,694,700 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the December 15th total of 2,198,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16,947.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SFRGF opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.82. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $25.59.
Salvatore Ferragamo Company Profile
Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.