Short Interest in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) Expands By 23.6%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,790,000 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the December 15th total of 7,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 590,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.6 days. Currently, 12.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
SANA stock opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a PE ratio of -1.06. Sana Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $44.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.72.
Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03.
Sana Biotechnology Company Profile
Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.
