Short Interest in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) Expands By 23.6%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,790,000 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the December 15th total of 7,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 590,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.6 days. Currently, 12.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SANA stock opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a PE ratio of -1.06. Sana Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $44.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.72.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 180.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,098,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,779 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 836.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,281 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 180.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,717,000 after purchasing an additional 991,384 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 148.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,163,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,204,000 after purchasing an additional 694,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regents of The University of California purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth $8,727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

