Short Interest in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Declines By 23.6%

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the December 15th total of 80,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Seneca Foods by 1,110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 471.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Seneca Foods alerts:

Shares of Seneca Foods stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 908 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,728. Seneca Foods has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $62.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.14 and a 200-day moving average of $49.64. The stock has a market cap of $398.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $372.26 million for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 8.10%.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.