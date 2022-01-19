Short Interest in Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF) Decreases By 25.0%

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS SCPAF opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average is $1.78. Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $1.81.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group to a “hold” rating and set a $2.95 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

SCA Property Group (SCP) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of quality neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres located across Australia. The SCA Property Group invests in shopping centres predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long term leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Group Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.

