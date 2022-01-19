Short Interest in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Drops By 23.8%

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the December 15th total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 367,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB traded down $4.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.37. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $120.15 and a fifty-two week high of $211.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 249.72%. The business had revenue of $184.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 4,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $749,785.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.47, for a total transaction of $1,037,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,953 shares of company stock worth $1,977,825 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3,069.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Summit Insights raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.77.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.