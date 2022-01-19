Short Interest in St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Grows By 48.2%

St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 622,200 shares, an increase of 48.2% from the December 15th total of 419,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 777.8 days.

St. James’s Place stock opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. St. James’s Place has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $23.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.32.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

STJPF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of St. James’s Place from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.