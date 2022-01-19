Short Interest in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Rises By 22.0%

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,190,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the December 15th total of 7,530,000 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of STEM opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.50. Stem has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $51.49.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $39.83 million during the quarter.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

In other Stem news, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $117,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William John Bush sold 12,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $305,919.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,281 shares of company stock worth $7,694,724 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Stem during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Stem during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stem during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stem during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 40.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

