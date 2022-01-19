Short Interest in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Expands By 48.9%

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 581,400 shares, a growth of 48.9% from the December 15th total of 390,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of STC stock opened at $74.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.88. Stewart Information Services has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $81.00.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $836.73 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. This is an increase from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 13.65%.

In other news, Director Matthew Morris sold 3,722 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $291,842.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,507 shares of company stock valued at $511,660 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 5,503.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 6,659 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

