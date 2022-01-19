Short Interest in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Declines By 24.9%

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 310,000 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the December 15th total of 413,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE:SRI traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.95. The company had a trading volume of 230,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,713. The firm has a market cap of $515.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.21. Stoneridge has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Stoneridge’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stoneridge will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoneridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barrington Research lowered Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $85,670.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stoneridge by 0.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 367,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 6.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 145.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the third quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

