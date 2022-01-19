Short Interest in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Drops By 26.1%

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,000 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the December 15th total of 138,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,076 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 29,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares during the period. 41.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SGC stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.54. 44,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,601. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.50. Superior Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $20.11 and a 1-year high of $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $328.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $123.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products; Remote Staffing Solutions; and Promotional Products.

