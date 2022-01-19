Short Interest in Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Rises By 48.4%

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the December 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of SSMXY stock opened at $49.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.36 and a beta of 0.15. Sysmex has a twelve month low of $47.04 and a twelve month high of $69.41.

Get Sysmex alerts:

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Sysmex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Sysmex Corp. engages in the healthcare business. It develops, manufactures, sells, exports, and imports diagnostic instruments, reagents. and software used in in-vitro diagnostics. It also provides clinical laboratory testing of blood, urine, and other specimens. Its products include instruments and reagents diagnostics for hemostasis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, urinalysis, and point-of-care (POC) testing.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Sysmex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysmex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.