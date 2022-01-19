Short Interest in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Expands By 22.0%

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 410,300 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the December 15th total of 336,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.4% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTB opened at $40.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12-month low of $29.99 and a 12-month high of $41.65.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.53 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NTB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

