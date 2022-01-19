Short Interest in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Expands By 49.1%

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 49.1% from the December 15th total of 757,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 366,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

NYSE:TWI opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.90. The company has a market cap of $690.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.38 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Titan International has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $11.92.

Get Titan International alerts:

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $450.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.79 million. Titan International had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Titan International will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWI. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Titan International during the 2nd quarter valued at $366,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Titan International by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 49,348 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Titan International by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Titan International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Titan International by 414.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 78,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.