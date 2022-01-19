Short Interest in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Declines By 25.5%

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 254,500 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the December 15th total of 341,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

TRTX traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.82. The stock had a trading volume of 203,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 325.25 and a current ratio of 325.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.76 million, a P/E ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.76. TPG RE Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $14.55.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 44.66% and a return on equity of 11.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 218.19%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 19,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 16,711 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares during the period. 54.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

