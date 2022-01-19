Short Interest in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) Grows By 48.2%

Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 418,900 shares, an increase of 48.2% from the December 15th total of 282,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Triple-S Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Triple-S Management by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Triple-S Management by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Triple-S Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Triple-S Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GTS opened at $35.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Triple-S Management has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $36.33. The company has a market capitalization of $846.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.73.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

