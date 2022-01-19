Short Interest in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Declines By 25.4%

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,240,000 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the December 15th total of 9,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Capital One Financial raised shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.89.

Shares of UDR stock traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $57.46. 922,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. UDR has a 1 year low of $37.85 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 290.31, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that UDR will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 725.04%.

In other news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in UDR by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in UDR by 271.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

