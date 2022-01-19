Short Interest in Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Rises By 23.3%

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 462,300 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the December 15th total of 374,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 312,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,090,000 after purchasing an additional 712,045 shares in the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vasta Platform by 12.5% during the third quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 2,008,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,159,000 after buying an additional 222,866 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Vasta Platform by 21.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,333,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,830,000 after buying an additional 237,011 shares during the period. Sagil Capital LLP increased its holdings in Vasta Platform by 13.9% in the second quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 711,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after buying an additional 86,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,644,000. Institutional investors own 18.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Vasta Platform alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VSTA opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Vasta Platform has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.87.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($999.00) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vasta Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.