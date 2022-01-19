Short Interest in X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Declines By 26.1%

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,100 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the December 15th total of 167,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:XYF traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.83. 41,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,067. X Financial has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.27. The firm has a market cap of $152.40 million, a P/E ratio of 141.57 and a beta of 0.83.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $149.67 million during the quarter. X Financial had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 0.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of X Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of X Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of X Financial by 10,541.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 31,309 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of X Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of X Financial by 11.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 17,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

About X Financial

X Financial engages in the development and provision of technology platform for personal finance services. The company was founded by Yue Tang on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

